Kadri, McElhinney lead Leafs past Senators

OTTAWA—Nazem Kadri fondly remembered a career game in Ottawa in March 2013 when he had a hat trick in a 4-0 Leafs win, and later got a kiss live on “Coach’s Corner” from Don Cherry.Kadri didn’t match that feat Saturday against the Senators, but he did score twice and propel the Leafs to an important 4-2 win at the Canadian Tire Centre.The goals gave Kadri 18 for the season — one more through 41 games than he had in 76 games last season.Kadri, though, also addressed the Leafs’ improved play with leads, and how the team’s collective confidence has grown in executing systems when it is ahead in the score. In this latest edition of the Battle of Ontario, that confidence wore thin.Tyler Bozak gave the Leafs a 2-0 just 67 seconds into the second period, and that gave the appearance the Leafs were on their way to what would become their eighth win in 10 games. Toronto, to that point, had been delivering a systems-perfect road game, doing a very good job of cleaning up their own zone for goalie Curtis McElhinney, who was making his Leafs debut.Article Continued BelowThe Senators, though, are also finding success this season in buying into coach Guy Boucher’s systems, which are strongly threaded to tight checking and strong defensive play.They scored twice in the last 10 minutes of the second to tie the game. Former Leafs captain Dion Phaneuf scored when his slap shot hit a couple of bodies, while Kyle Turris — maybe the Senators’ best forward this season — snapped a wonderful, rising shot over McElhinney’s shoulder from a sharp angle.But McElhinney had a tremendous debut, and the Leafs took an important win after entering the game just two points shy of Ottawa in the Atlantic Division standings.

