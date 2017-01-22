OTTAWA—The visual record will show that Kaetlyn Osmond fell twice —back-to-back, down on the triple loop, down on the triple flip — in the women’s figure skating final.And you know what? It scarcely mattered.The 21-year-old Newfoundland and Labrador native, who popped up from her blunders still grinning — of course, this is figure skating, and the smiles are affixed along with the false eyelashes — nevertheless captured her third Canadian women’s title with a record score of 219.66, handily clear of Gabrielle Daleman in silver and Alaine Chartrand in bronze.Only Osmond and Daleman, the Newmarket teenager, booked their tickets to the world championships in Helsinki, with two spots available to Canada. That meant a sad exclusion for Chartrand, the defending national champion who tearfully revealed on Saturday afternoon that she had been contending with a sprained ankle.Also worlds-bound, most notably, is Patrick Chan, three times a global champion and now tied for the most Canadian titles, with nine. Reigning world title-holders Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford will be in Helsinki looking for a third consecutive gold medal, after copping their sixth gold at the nationals last night with a score of 227.23.Article Continued BelowThe women’s event, however, was the most poignant of the weekend, with three ladies who have worn the crown vying to reclaim it.For Osmond, the national glory came in 2013 and 2014 before a gruesomely broken leg sidelined her for a year. She missed out on the 2016 worlds third-place finish at the Canadian championships. But Osmond has enjoyed an eye-opening season, winning double silvers on the Grand Prix circuit and, now, finishing atop the suddenly strong women’s contingent again.“A little bit of mixed emotions,” she admitted after performing her La Boheme routine. “I definitely wished I’d done a better program. Missing the loop and flip are really stupid mistakes for me. So I was upset about that but I’m really glad I improved a lot of the things in my program and I did the things that I missed at the Grand Prix final, which also makes me really happy.