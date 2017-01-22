Kansas City Royals Yordano Ventura killed in car crash

KANSAS CITY, MO.—Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura, whose electric arm and confident demeanour helped lead Kansas City to a long-awaited World Series championship in 2015, died in a car crash in his native Dominican Republic early Sunday. He was 25.Highway patrol spokesman Jacobo Mateo said Ventura died on a highway leading to the town of Juan Adrian, about 40 miles northwest of Santo Domingo. Mateo did not say whether Ventura was driving.Ventura is the second young star pitcher to die in past four months. Marlins ace Jose Fernandez, 24, was among three men killed in a boating accident in September.Also Sunday, former major league infielder Andy Marte died in a separate car crash in the Dominican Republic. Metropolitan traffic authorities said he died about 95 miles north of the capital.With the fitting nickname of “Ace,” Ventura burst onto the baseball scene with a 100-mph fastball and an explosive attitude to match. He was a fierce competitor always willing to challenge hitters inside, then deal with the ramifications when they decided to charge the mound.Article Continued BelowNot surprisingly, he quickly became a fan favourite as Kansas City embraced baseball once again.“Our prayers right now are with Yordano’s family as we mourn this young man’s passing,” Royals general manager Dayton Moore said in a statement. “He was so young and so talented, full of youthful exuberance and always brought a smile to everyone he interacted with. We will get through this as an organization, but right now is a time to mourn and celebrate the life of Yordano.”Royals teammates took to Twitter to share their sorrow.