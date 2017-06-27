Kariya joins buddy Selanne in hockey shrines new wave: Feschuk

When Paul Kariya got the call from the Hockey Hall of Fame on Monday, he wasn’t around to answer it. Lanny McDonald, the ex-Leaf who’s the hall’s chairman, had to leave a message informing Kariya of his presence on a list of 2017 inductees that also includes longtime teammate Teemu Selanne. Kariya, it turned out, had been surfing in the Pacific Ocean, not far from his southern California home. “Well, I didn’t get eaten by any sharks, so it was a positive day,” Kariya quipped later. “There’s been quite a few shark sightings out here. So I’m rolling the dice.”As a player Kariya enjoyed less-than-perfect luck gliding among hockey’s human predators. The speedy scoring whiz didn’t retire in 2011 because he was too old or too slow or sapped of his passion. He retired, too early, because he’d suffered repeated concussions from a series of illegal hits. Probably the most infamous of those was delivered by Scott Stevens in Game 6 of the 2003 Stanley Cup final — a blindside elbow to Kariya’s head unleashed no less than four strides after Kariya released a pass. Stevens wasn’t penalized for that brutal takeout. As Kariya not-so-happily noted upon his retirement, his assailants generally paid nothing for their crimes against his brain health. But if Kariya’s lack of engagement with the sport since he hung up his skates could have been interpreted as disenchantment with the NHL and its operators, on Monday Kariya said his scarce presence is more a matter of a lack of job offers and his nature as a “private person.”Article Continued Below“There’s no fences to be mended,” Kariya said. “I’m very grateful for every second I played in the National Hockey League, and hockey in general … If there was any way of waving a magic wand and getting an opportunity to live through my entire career, the good and the bad, I would do it again in a heartbeat. And I’d love to still be playing now.”On Monday both he and Selanne sounded as though they’d love to still be teammates. Selanne was the no-brainer choice among this year’s group of impending hall of famers. The all-time scoring leader at the Olympics, the Finnish Flash led the NHL in goal scoring on three occasions and currently sits 15th on the league’s all-time points list. Also among the announced player inductees were Mark Recchi, the three-time Stanley Cup winner with Pittsburgh, Carolina and Boston, who played the fifth-most games in NHL history; Dave Andreychuk, the ex-Leaf who scored more power-play goals than anyone in history; and Danielle Goyette, the two-time Olympic gold medallist and eight-time world champion with the women’s national team. Boston Bruins owner Jeremy Jacobs and University of Alberta coaching legend Clare Drake were announced as inductees in the builder category.