Karlovic wins five hour, 15 minute Australian Open marathon

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA—As Ivo Karlovic and Horacio Zeballos struggled deep into the fifth set at the Australian Open on Tuesday night, fans rushed to distant Court 19 to watch as a record unfolded.The stands completely packed, some spectators stood on tables and chairs and even balanced on the fence of a neighbouring court to try to get a view. Others lay on their stomachs and peeked beneath the black windscreen lining the fence, using their phones to record it.After five hours, 15 minutes, Zeballos finally cracked in the 84th game. Chasing down a lob on Karlovic’s second match point, he mis-hit a forehand and it floated long, giving Karlovic an epic, come-from-behind victory, 6-7 (6), 3-6, 7-5, 6-2, 22-20.The 37-year-old Karlovic, one of the oldest players on tour, was elated to pull out the victory — if a little sore.“Arm is good,” he said, noting the frequency of ace. “But my knee, my back, little bit not so good.”Article Continued BelowThe final set alone took two hours, 37 minutes. And though most points were short, the match didn’t lack for some quality — the players combined for 237 winners to 94 unforced errors.“This is what I will, after my career, remember,” Karlovic said. “If it was easy match or I lost easy, I wouldn’t remember. But this one, definitely, I will remember forever.”The scoreline didn’t come close to the famous marathon match between John Isner and Nicholas Mahut at Wimbledon in 2010, which Isner finally won 70-68 in the fifth set after more than 11 hours.

