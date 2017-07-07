Karolina Pliskovas ouster a surprising turn of events at Wimbledon: DiManno

WIMBLEDON—You’re the best player not seeded first and just about everybody expects you to win the whole enchilada.You’re the player seeded first and just about nobody expects you to win the whole enchilada.Those were the dueling narratives behind Karolina Pliskova and Angelique Kerber — the surging No. 3 seed at Wimbledon and the stumbling No. 1 ranked woman in the world. But sports have a way of junking popular storylines. That’s why they play the games, no?So it was the highly regarded Czech, all but anointed Wimbledon champion before the tournament had even begun — certainly by bookies — who faltered in the second-round crunch on Thursday. And the lowly regarded German, as if her top ranking was a mere chimera, played some of the gutsiest tennis of her life to advance in straight sets.And a competition which, in the maternity leave absence of defending champion Serena Williams, had looked wide open on Monday is even more intriguing and dare-to-dream on Friday.Article Continued BelowHas there been a shakier No. 1 in women’s tennis since the pre-Serena era than Kerber? It’s not just the outside world looking in dubiously either. Kerber arrived at SW19 apparently lugging the burden of standing astride her profession, as if dragging the distinction like a ball and chain, her insecurities reinforced by an ignominious opening-round bounce at the French Open last month.“Fun?’’ she asked self-rhetorically, following safe passage through the first round here on Tuesday. “I think now I can say it’s easier to go there than to stay there. There is much more expectation, much more pressure, from me, from outside, from everything. You have much more things also to do. So I think the biggest thing is to schedule your day completely new than if you were, like, 10 in the world.”The 29-year-old had been in woeful form coming into the All England Club, having reached just one tour final over the past year, compared to a WTA-leading eight in 2016. She’d been especially glad to leave behind a dismal clay court season where she’d won only two matches. Kerber’s tenuous No. 1 status was, and remains, under threat, her first-round acquittal against 247th-ranked Irina Falconi first-run thoroughly unconvincing. Perhaps, too, the left-hander simply doesn’t have a beguiling game: a weirdly contorted serve, a homely backhand, an unimpressive forehand. She seems unworthy of stepping into Serena’s high-tops.