Kaya Turski returns to Winter X Games

One of the most decorated freestyle skiers in Winter X Games history expects to feel nervous Saturday.Kaya Turski returns to the annual extreme sports festival in Aspen, Colo., after a two-year absence due to injuries.“Definitely ignites a lot of great feelings in my being,” Turski told The Canadian Press from Aspen. “You get these special butterflies.“I’ll tell you, my hearts going to be dropped down into my stomach and everything is going to be upside down, but it’s going to be amazing. There’s nothing like being in the start gate at the X Games.”Five of her eight career in women’s slopestyle were won in Aspen with the other three earned in Tignes, France.Article Continued BelowNot only is the 28-year-old from Montreal back to compete in slopestyle Sunday, but women’s Big Air makes its X Games debut Saturday.Big Air is an amplified version of slopestyle with bigger jumps for height and distance.“It’s a big step for us,” Turski said. “I feel honoured that I’m part of the movement. I was at the first ever slopestyle for women in Aspen in 2009. Here I am almost a decade later (still) part of the movement.