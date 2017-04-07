Kendrys Morales grand slam leads Jays to first win

TAMPA, FLA.—As Kendrys Morales stepped up to the plate here Thursday night with the bases loaded, it was as if the new Blue Jay had a chance to quell both his personal critics and those unimpressed with the team as a whole thus far this season. The Jays had gone 1-for-16 with in runners in scoring position in their opening two losses of the season. And Morales, he just had the bad form to replace Edwin Encarnacion, last year’s American League RBI leader. In fact, Morales’s signing all but confirmed Encarnacion’s exit. Morales hushed both sets of detractors with his third-inning grand slam, the fourth of his career. The designated hitter sent the ball flying to left-centre with such force that it travelled an estimated distance of 444 feet with an exit velocity of 109 miles per hour, according to Major League Baseball’s Statcast.“It feels really satisfying knowing that we had two defeats already, and (the grand slam is) something that is hard to do, so I’m just happy that it happened in a win,” Morales said through an interpreter after the game.Toronto would go on to score one more rub on its way to a 5-2 win, the Jays’ first victory of the young season. They avoided an 0-3 start, which would have been their worst opening since 2004. Article Continued BelowDarwin Barney’s one-out single started things in the third inning against the Rays’ Blake Snell, and Josh Donaldson and Jose Bautista drew two-out walks to fill the bases for Morales.Still, that didn’t guarantee a big inning. The Jays hadn’t hit a homer in their first two games — the first time they had failed to do that since 2003 — and they had left the game’s best closer off the ropes the previous night, loading the bases against Baltimore’s Zach Britton with one out in the ninth, only to come up empty.But like manager John Gibbons suggested earlier Thursday, it was only a matter of time before something clicked.