Kendrys Morales, Russell Martin salvage split for Jays with homers against Rays

Josh Donaldson smacked his foot with his bat and muttered fiercely to himself as he struck out in the fifth inning here Wednesday night, the Blue Jays down by two to the Tampa Bay Rays with runners on the corners and no outs.He missed the opportunity to bring rain; what if that was Toronto's only shot?In hindsight, the third baseman needn't have worried, thanks to Kendrys Morales and Russell Martin, whose multi-hit games propelled the Jays to a 7-6 victory.Two batters behind Donaldson — after Jose Bautista singled up the middle to score Ryan Goins from third — Morales smacked his 13th homer of the year into the back of the second deck for a 5-3 lead. Martin was the key to two more runs, scoring on a wild pitch in the sixth and delivering a game-winning solo homer in the eighth, a much-needed response after reliever Joe Smith allowed three runs in the top of the inning to level the game late.The win earned the Jays a split in the two-game series after they suffered an 8-1 rout at the hands of their AL East rivals on Tuesday. "Good ball game, especially after that egg we laid last night," manager John Gibbons said.The Jays will hope to carry that momentum into three consecutive series against clubs also hovering around .500: the Chicago White Sox, Texas and Kansas City.