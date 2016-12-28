Kevin Durant calls for NBA to toss Last Two Minute Report

OAKLAND, CALIF.—Kevin Durant is calling on the NBA to toss out the Last Two Minute Report because he, like the league’s officials, believes it could only lead to more errors because referees might become tentative while trying to be perfect.“They should get rid of it, refs don’t deserve that. They’re trying their hardest to get the plays right then you look at a play in slo-mo and say it’s wrong,” Durant said after practice Tuesday. He felt it was unfair “that you throw the refs under the bus like that after the game. Like it matters, the game’s over, we’re moving on.”No stewing by KD and the Golden State Warriors upon learning the NBA acknowledged two missed calls late in the team’s one-point Christmas Day loss at Cleveland. They lost this one all on their own.“The refs didn’t lose us that game. We lost that game. We could have been better,” Durant said. “This happened to be in our favour — not even in our favour, we don’t get the win. To say that I got fouled and the tech and all that stuff, just move on. You don’t have to throw the refs under the bus like that.”In an NBA Finals rematch, the champion Cavaliers won 109-108 with the NBA saying Monday that LeBron James should have received a technical for hanging on the rim with 1:43 to play and that Richard Jefferson fouled Durant on the game’s final play.Article Continued BelowWarriors coach Steve Kerr called the officiating crew from Sunday “outstanding” and some of the NBA’s best. He also appreciates the league “being transparent.”“The officials didn’t decide that game, we had a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter,” Kerr said.The National Basketball Referees Association has called for reform regarding the Last Two Minute Report because it “will cause more harm than good for the officials and the game. We call for an end to L2M reporting and other transparency measures and a return to private, league-managed evaluations, reviews, education, training, and discipline for NBA officials.”

