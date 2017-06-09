Kevin Durant’s menacing defense leads the way for Warriors

The Warriors, already on the longest playoff win streak in National Basketball Association history, set the North American sports playoff win streak mark with their 15th consecutive triumph, moving past the NHL Pittsburgh Penguins’ 14-game run from the 1992 and 1993 Stanley Cup playoffs. Shumpert reportedly needed an IV for cramping after logging 22 minutes in Game 2, but if the Cavs don’t find more defensive counters against the Warriors, their entire postseason will cramp up.Advertisement

Warriors: The Warriors had their first 40-point quarter in the Finals since scoring 41 in the first quarter of Game 6 in 1967 against the 76ers. He is completely neutralizing James. Thompson played in his 78th postseason game to pass Jeff Mullins for most in franchise history.

To this point, the deck has been stacked against the Cavs so it is tough to see many holding this series against him.

What was so discouraging for the Cavs is that they played better in Game 2, but the result didn’t change.

Golden State is now tied with the Pittsburgh Penguins, who won 14 straight across the 1992-93 Stanley Cup playoffs, according to information provided to the Warriors by Elias.

Yet the overall drive exhibited by these Warriors is unlike anything they have shown before. “They won their first two games like they’re supposed to”. Draymond has been limited due to foul trouble and Klay Thompson has only shot well in one game. That’s a good sign. “I wouldn’t be in this if I was thinking just one game”.

The game marked the return of Warriors coach Steve Kerr, who was sidelined earlier in April by persistent back pain following several surgeries.

So while the Cavs cling to hope based on what they did before, the problem is what else do the Cavs have up their sleeves against a team now powered by Durant that has been unbeatable in the playoffs.

Leads are history, right.

J.R. Smith has been the poster child for Cleveland’s struggling role players in The Finals.

Through two games, the series is averaging a live audience of 19.6 million – a combination of TV and streaming viewers.

The numbers are similar numbers, but the vibe is different. VIDEOS: Warriors discuss Game 2 win on ABC7’s “After the Game”We know this is far from over”. But if Cleveland takes Game 3 and he’s back at the head table, it sure will look like it.

“We turned the ball over too much in the first half. If you make a mistake – like I said, we had a turnover, it came from me, and then we had a miscue and the floods opened again”. “He’s been an fantastic player in this league for a long time, and he senses this is his time, his moment, his team”.

“We play at our pace”.