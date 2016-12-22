Kings have a Cousins-sized headache

No matter what the feeling is about DeMarcus Cousins of the Sacramento Kings things are never boring where he’s concerned.Take the last week or so, for example.He has:Blasted a local Sacramento columnist in a profanity-laced outburst because the writer had the temerity to bring up background about an incident involving Cousins and his brother in the context of Cousins and teammates being involved a bar scuffle in New York.Offered a weak apology for that incident, mentioning fans, teammates, the Kings organization; everyone except the writer who was simply doing his job.Article Continued BelowPoured in 55 points in a win over Portland.Been ejected from that same game when he spat out his mouthpiece, picking up a second technical foul.Had that rejection taken back, been summoned back to the court from the locker room when officials withdrew the technical.

