Knock on Knicks goes higher than AWOL Rose

The Derrick Rose case in New York this week — he simply blew off a game without telling anyone, to go back to his home in Chicago — opened a discussion on what punishment would fit a crime and who in the organization should mete it out.And on both accounts, a case can be made strongly that the Knicks dropped the ball.After bolting without notice — not even bothering to answer calls from his employer during the day, or take a minute to text someone that he had left — Rose was fined an unspecified amount and allowed to not only play, but return to his usual starting role in the team’s next game. Throughout the whole messy affair, team president Phil Jackson was conspicuously absent, his voice never heard.Rose said he had to take care of a family issue — and no one can ever blame anyone for putting family ahead of their job — but simply disappearing and not even attempting to contact his bosses was the most troubling aspect of the sordid affair.Article Continued BelowHe caused needless worry to his coaches, teammates and management. The level of irresponsibility, acting like a teenager, is off the charts. That the Knicks only dinged him some money — it would amount to chump change for someone making more than $21 million per year — and didn’t suspend him was shocking.“Once you find out a player is healthy and he’s safe and his family’s healthy, then now we worry about consequences, what happened and why,” Toronto coach Dwane Casey said, speaking in general terms rather than about Rose specifically because he didn’t have first-hand knowledge of that incident. “Every situation is different, but that’s how I look at it.”The Knicks did little more than slap Rose on the wrist.

