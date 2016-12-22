Kyle Lowry treats Toronto kids to all-expense-paid shopping spree

They tumbled out of the bus all smiles and anticipation, a group of 26 Toronto kids about to celebrate Christmas like they never had before.And as they trundled into the toy store in the early morning hours, ready to ravage the shelves on an all-expenses-paid shopping spree, there at the end of the line came the choreographer of the event, his smile as wide as any of the youngsters eager to get started.Kyle Lowry might have been having as much fun as any of the kids he treated to a Toys R Us shopping spree as part of his annual holiday celebration Wednesday morning.“I want to make children have faith in that something good will happen to them in their lives,” the Toronto Raptors point guard said.“It might not be the biggest thing, but it’s more about me and my wife wanting to give back to the community that we live in, that we’re a part of, that supports us.”Article Continued BelowLowry and the rest of the Raptors are fully immersed in the holiday season and their sense of responsibility to touch lives away from the game.They may not be from the city, but they are a part of it.“I’ve been here five years . . . I’ve grown as a man and a human being. I want to show them support for the way they supported me,” Lowry said. “The support I’ve gotten over the five years I’ve been here has been amazing, so it’s resonates with me.

