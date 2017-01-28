La-La Land ready for hockey close-up this time: Cox

LOS ANGELES—The Los Angeles Kings organization has travelled a fair distance since the last time the NHL held the all-star game here 15 years ago, with Eric Daze as the featured attraction. Two Stanley Cups and oodles of tickets sold have changed much.And the distance travelled since the Kings first held the mid-winter “classic” back in 1981?Impossible to measure.Then, that time, was so completely different from where L.A.’s hockey club is today it’s as if to imagine another sports universe, another shinny dimension. Playing in front of mostly family and friends, plus perhaps 9,000 diehard fans, the Kings were in their 14th season playing out of the Fabulous — and we used the term loosely — Forum on Manchester Ave. smack dab in the middle of hardscrabble Inglewood. The rink was intimate and also home to basketball’s Lakers, but the local community was either uninterested in what the NHL and the Kings had to sell, or priced out of the market, and it wasn’t exactly a gleaming destination for folks in Malibu or The Valley.The Kings had the famed Triple Crown Line of Marcel Dionne, Charlie Simmer and Dave Taylor, the first line in hockey history that season to have each member score 100 points. Los Angeles, however, had never had any playoff success, and back then to play on the U.S. west coast was like playing on a distant planet with only occasional connections to the rest of the hockey world. You heard about things that happened on the hockey front in L.A. more than saw them, and the arrival of the all-star game seemed like an exotic adventure for the NHL. It was the 33rd game, and the league was starting to move the game around, but for the first two decades it had mostly been alternated between Toronto and Montreal.Article Continued BelowSo L.A. was a big step for the league. But it didn’t change much for the Kings, who continued to struggle to be noticed in their home market.That changed with Bruce McNall’s purchase of the team in 1987 and Wayne Gretzky’s arrival a year later. The Kings soon became hockey’s travelling circus, at least until McNall’s financial and legal woes ended his run as L.A.’s hockey impresario eight years later. Then, in 1999, the Staples Center was built in the downtown core, previously a no-go zone for tourists, hockey fans and hockey players, and Kings hockey changed for good.Eighteen years and two Cups later, the Kings seem as comfortable in the downtown core as they ever really were in Inglewood, and now, undeniably, are a permanent part of the Los Angeles sporting fabric.