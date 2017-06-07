Lack of true starting ace hurting Blue Jays: Griffin

After clawing back from a disastrous opening month, the Blue Jays are finding it difficult to pick themselves up and get back in the race minus a true starting ace, a rotation stopper that will consistently step up to end a losing skid. In fact, the closest the Jays may have to a current or future starting ace — right-hander Aaron Sanchez — sits languishing on the 10-day DL for a third time with middle finger issues on his pitching hand. The team needs him back, but it seems it will be sometime in early July before he is ready to return at 100 per cent.Meanwhile, the Jays have been unable to climb back to .500, the first step in showing they can compete or be contenders again. Five times since Opening Day, the Jays have been one game below .500, and five times they have emerged as losers. There does not seem a true “go-to” starter in the current rotation.Recall, that as spring training was winding down, Sports Illustrated in its pre-season MLB preview suggested the Blue Jays’ starting rotation may rank as low as 16th among 30 teams.Manager John Gibbons reacted and defended his five-man crew which, when healthy, included Sanchez, the 2016 AL ERA champ, Marcus Stroman, the ’17 WBC MVP, J.A. Happ, one of just two AL 20-game winners last season, Marco Estrada, possessor of one of the MLB’s lowest opponent batting averages, and Francisco Liriano, a veteran with starry numbers in his recent past.Article Continued BelowPerhaps Sports Illustrated anticipated the injuries that slowed down Sanchez, Happ and Liriano. Perhaps they realized the top levels of the Jays’ minor-league system were paper-thin when it came to Nos. 6-10 starters. Yes, team success has been affected by the 27 per cent of games that have been started by Mike Bolsinger (5), Mat Latos (2), Casey Lawrence (2) and Joe Biagini (6). But even when healthy, the Jays must find a rotation leader, a stopper.The future of the Jays’ starting rotation rests with the two youngest members of the current starting quintet, Stroman and Sanchez. Both are under the team’s control until the end of the 2020 season, when both become eligible for free agency. It’s a duo the Jays can build around with Sanchez as No. 1 and Stroman as the No. 2.While Sanchez goes about his business quietly, more in the style of a Roy Halladay, Stroman has not yet exhibited the leadership qualities the Jays are looking for. It’s the ‘Stro Show,’ building his brand, using social media to communicate with fans, preferring that to traditional media responsibilities.