Laine out indefinitely with concussion

Winnipeg Jets rookie sensation Patrik Laine is out indefinitely after being diagnosed with a concussion.Laine was injured in Saturday’s 4-3 loss in Buffalo. The 18-year-old sniper was looking down at the puck when Buffalo’s Jake McCabe hit him with his right shoulder. McCabe was not penalized. Laine appeared to hit the back of his head on the ice as he fell and was down for several minutes before being helped to his feet.“He’s got a concussion,” Jets head coach Paul Maurice said Sunday. “Tested out last night, see doctor’s again today. He’ll start the stages of recovery with that. We’ll wait until the symptoms subside and then you start increasing the workload and then get back on the ice.”Laine leads the NHL in rookie scoring with 21 goals and 16 assists, two points up on Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews. He was selected second overall behind Matthews in the last NHL draft. Article Continued BelowMaurice said there’s no timetable for his return to the ice.“There can’t be on any of these,” said Maurice. “We’ve had players this season that have gone through it. There’s no timeline.”Laine watched Sunday’s practice “with a big smile on his face,” Maurice told NHL.com. “He’s not feeling 100 per cent. He’s not feeling fresh. But he’s walking around, looking good.

