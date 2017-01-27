Late goal lifts Flyers past Leafs

PHILADELPHIA—The Maple Leafs are heading into the NHL all-star break in the playoff hunt.And if you’re surprised by that, you’re not alone.“I am a little bit surprised, to be honest,” forward Nazem Kadri said. “I expected us to make some noise this year and to be a good hockey team. But I think we’re surprising a lot of people.”They didn’t, however, go in to all-star weekend on a winning note, losing 2-1 Thursday night to the Philadelphia Flyers in a game that looked every inch a battle between two teams that had played the night before and could really use a break.William Nylander scored for the Leafs, who got a solid goaltending performance from Curtis McElhinney, who faced 34 shots.Article Continued Below“These points are critical for us at this point, and it would have been nice to come out with at least one,” said McElhinney. Wayne Simmonds scored on a breakaway in the first period to give the Flyers a 1-0 lead. The goal came about a minute after the Flyers killed off a four-minute high-sticking penalty to Ivan Provorov, and swung the game’s momentum. Nylander scored the lone goal of the second period, a second effort on a nice feed from Kadri.The Flyers won it with a late third-period goal by Roman Lyubimov after dominating the third period.