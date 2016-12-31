Laugh off a lousy year with the best in sports quotes: Arthur

So, lousy year. Like, worse than usual. Our heroes died, our hopes were broken, the world slid some of the way to hell. Well, here is the incomplete but hopeful annual list of funny sports quotes. No matter what, you have to laugh.JANUARY“I have a 27-years-without-getting-arrested streak, so I wanna keep that up.” — Evan Turner of the Portland Trail Blazers, on his new year’s resolution.“Finland is going to be drunk out of its mind tonight. Plus, they also have the world junior championship to celebrate.” — Rob Tychkowski of the Edmonton Sun, after Finland won.“Iowa fan behind me said, ‘They got the cow shape all wrong.’ He might have been serious.” — football writer Ivan Maisel, as the Stanford band did a tribute to the dating site during the Rose Bowl against Iowa.Article Continued Below“I was asleep, so I don’t know. I assume it was gross.” — Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Brandon McCarthy, on what it was like to undergo Tommy John surgery.“NCAA investigating God for giving gifts to athletes.” — Headline on TheOnion.com.“I thought maybe he’d be 40-3, but 39-4, I’ll have to settle for that.” — Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr, on taking over for interim coach Luke Walton after recovering from back surgery.

