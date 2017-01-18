The Maple Leafs will be without their best defenceman — Morgan Rielly —for Thursday night’s game against the New York Rangers. And possibly longer.Leafs coach Mike Babcock said Rielly was day-to-day with a lower body injury. Rielly fell awkwardly on his right knee in Tuesday’s game against Buffalo, but was in good spirits Wednesday, walking without a noticeable limp or any kind of tape.“When you go down awkwardly and you don’t know what happened, you get concerned,” said Rielly. “We have a great staff here. The doctors took good care of it. We have a good idea of what’s going on. Right now, it’s day to day, so that’s good news.”Rielly said he saw the replay.“I watched it a couple of times. The way it looks is pretty much the way it felt. I’m happy I’m walking around, and feeling better than I was.”Article Continued BelowFrankie Corrado, fresh from a conditioning stint with the Toronto Marlies, will take Rielly’s place on the roster, and be paired with Connor Carrick. Jake Gardiner will take Rielly’s place with Nikita Zaitsev on the top pair.Corrado has only played one game for the Leafs, sitting out nearly all the rest as a healthy scratch.“Morgan is a huge part of our team and you never want to see that happen,” said Corrado. “It’s an opportunity nonetheless.”