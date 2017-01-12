Leaf wrestles with T.O. traffic increase, and in crease: Feschuk

When goaltender Frederik Andersen made the decision to sign with the Maple Leafs this past summer, he was aware he’d need to make adjustments.For one, he’d be trading the relative quiet that came with playing behind one of the best defensive teams in the league for a busier existence. Last season in Anaheim he faced a total of 1,085 shots on goal. Not even halfway through his first year as a Leaf he’s already faced 1,072. So he’s working harder in the new gig, as he expected he would.He knew there’d be lifestyle changes, too. Andersen understood he’d have to swap a sun-soaked California address — specifically a house in Newport Beach he rented from Leafs injury lister Joffrey Lupul — for a Toronto condo. And he’d also need to learn a new style of driving. Southern California is infamous for its traffic-choked freeways. During his time with the Ducks Andersen was accustomed to setting aside 45 minutes for a game-day trip to the Honda Center that without traffic would take about half that time. “The price you pay for living on the beach,” Andersen said.A few months into his new life as a Leaf, Andersen said Toronto presents challenges he never dealt with in Orange County. Pedestrians, to name one. Article Continued Below“It’s a big difference. There’s so many people walking to and from work in the mornings and in the afternoons. They have the right of way. They just walk. They don’t really look too much,” Andersen was saying a while back in the Leafs dressing room. “I mean, even though there’s a green light doesn’t mean you’re going to be safe (as a pedestrian). You don’t want to trust the light bulbs with your life.”Copious net-front traffic, in other words, isn’t the only chaotic crush of humanity catching Andersen’s attention this season. Which makes sense. Jammed thoroughfares are almost as hot a topic in Toronto as the city’s surging NHLers (who, by the way, wrap up their bye week with a Thursday afternoon practice in New Jersey in advance of Friday’s game with the New York Rangers). TV is awash with promos for a reality series chronicling the daily mess that is Highway 401. Last month Toronto city council approved a plan, still pending provincial approval, to put tolls on the Gardiner Expressway and Don Valley Parkway in an effort to stem the overflow. And on Wednesday the Canadian Automobile Association released a study that ranked the worst traffic bottlenecks in Canada. Three of the top four are located in Toronto, No. 4 being a stretch of the Gardiner between the Air Canada Centre and the South Kingsway. It’s a route well travelled by the many Maple Leafs who live downtown and hop the expressway en route to the club’s Etobicoke practice rink.

