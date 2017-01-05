Leafs are close, but theyre still not closing: DiManno

NEWARK, N.J.—Some day, in a more enlightened era, maybe the Maple Leafs will have a mom trip.“Hopefully one day we do,” president Brendan Shanahan told the Star via email.Other NHL teams, including the Canadiens, Red Wings and Oilers, have already broken through that parental gender ceiling. But for the moment the Leafs are clinging to their dads-and-sons tradition, exclusively a perk for pops.Sixteen of the hockey sires are on this week’s ride-along with the team, taking in Tuesday night’s overtime loss to the Capitals from a private box at the Prudential Centre, then heading up the I-95 with a couple of days on their hands before Toronto is hosted by the Devils on Friday. Dinners and excursions are planned. Doubtless juniors and seniors will be venturing into Manhattan rather than soak up the delights of the Garden State.For the fathers, this has been an extended visit with their progeny since most had assembled in Toronto for last weekend’s Centennial Classic and the “family day” skating event at BMO Field that preceded it.Article Continued BelowBut you never get tired of watching your kid play. Even if, on occasion, you are seized by the urge to cover your eyes from the horror. Wonder what the papas had to say to their spawn on that bus ride up the northeast corridor, since most NHL players describe their fathers as their first and best coaches and a whole slew of the freshmen Leafs are barely out of boyhood.Because Tuesday was indeed horrific — the ninth time this season the club has gagged on a third-period lead, their fourth straight collapse, although the three previous encounters ultimately entered Leaf annuls as wins, via overtime and shootout. They’ve been living dangerously and in Washington, against a relentless foe, it caught up with them. Alex Ovechkin one-timed the winner just 22 seconds into the extra frame, his 19th overtime goal, tying the Russian with Jaromir Jagr for the most in NHL history.“It’s a fun game to watch,” he said afterward. “It was a great game.”

