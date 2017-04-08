Leafs at 100: Royal visit included bonus hockey at Maple Leaf Gardens

As part of the Leafs’ centennial season, the Star is taking a look back at significant moments in the franchise’s history:The Toronto Maple Leafs opened their 1951-52 season on Oct. 13 against the Chicago Black Hawks, but that afternoon, the two teams played a 15-minute exhibition game for the benefit of two special guests. Her Royal Highness Princess Elizabeth and her husband, Prince Philip Mountbatten, Duke of Edinburgh, were in Toronto, and were treated to their first hockey game. Princess Elizabeth, who became Queen Elizabeth II on the death of her father, King George VI, on February 6, 1952, is the world’s oldest reigning monarch, celebrating her Sapphire Jubilee with her 65th year as Queen of the United Kingdom as well as Canada and the remainder of the Commonwealth. Her historic visits have taken her around the globe, including an afternoon at Maple Leaf Gardens. READ MORE:‘Honky the Christmas Goose’ was a Johnny Bower record that wasn’t made to be brokenArticle Continued BelowLeafs at 100: The courting of a King was worth every pennyEND Leafs at 100: Tim Horton never got the chance to enjoy post-retirement careerThere hadn’t been time in the Royals’ exhaustive itinerary to attend the Maple Leafs home opener that evening, so in order to accommodate their schedule, an exhibition game between the Leafs and the Black Hawks was created to begin promptly at 3 p.m. and last no more than 15 minutes. The timing of the exhibition contest would fit the Royals’ schedule and still allow the Prince and Princess to meet their next commitment, which was at Riverdale Park. It was decided that proceeds from the contest would benefit the Crippled Children’s Fund, Maple Leafs owner Conn Smythe’s favoured charity.