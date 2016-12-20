Leafs Auston Matthews finding balance as he grows into a star

Auston Matthews enters the final two games before the Christmas break leading his team in scoring and ranking among the best pure scorers in the game.The Maple Leafs’ rookie centre is seventh in goals per game among the NHL’s top shooters. And while that’s impressive enough for a 19-year-old just 31 games into his career, Matthews is ahead of established snipers like Vladimir Tarasenko and Alex Ovechkin.Matthews stood confidently before the media Tuesday, following a tough 3-2 loss to Anaheim in which he scored his team-leading 15th goal. But the Leafs, Matthews included, were dominated in the faceoff circle by the NHL’s best faceoff team, a sobering note for a young team full of speed and skill but still learning how to win. “No excuses,” Matthews told reporters.Confidence is a pivotal subject with Matthews. He has been placed in hockey’s biggest, most intense market, with expectations of him becoming the franchise’s next generational star. He seems to have the pressure part covered. He’s surrounded by several other teenagers, all of whom are going through the same development curve. And they tend to inject fun into their hockey lives as a measure of balance.Take for instance a GIF that appeared on the NHL’s Instagram account, showing Matthews and fellow rookie Mitch Marner entering the Air Canada Centre on Monday night looking like something out of The Untouchables. The clip quickly spread on social media, winding up, among other places, on Steven Stamkos’s Twitter account.Article Continued Below“You saw it there, so they’re going to hear about it,” Leafs winger James van Riemsdyk said, with a laugh, after the Leafs’ practice Tuesday.The camaraderie between the younger players, and the needling between everyone on the team, helps keep things light for Matthews. And it is helping his overall development.Leafs coach Mike Babcock has Matthews playing with fellow freshman Zach Hyman and Connor Brown — William Nylander, another rookie, has also been a linemate — rather than follow the more traditional route of hooking up a prized rookie with a steady veteran.

