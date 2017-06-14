Leafs Auston Matthews finds leadership lessons in Crosbys play

Auston Matthews, now sporting a lion tattoo on his right shoulder and bicep, watched Sidney Crosby hoist the Stanley Cup with a bit of awe.Crosby and Evgeni Malkin, it seemed, got better as the playoffs got longer. The Pittsburgh Penguins’ best players played their best. And that was the difference.“It’s no secret he’s the best player in the world for a reason,” Matthews said. “Watching — not only him but Malkin as well — when the Penguins needed a boost or a big play or a lift, it seemed to come from one of those two guys. That exemplifies their leadership and what they mean to that team.“It was definitely different watching this year than years before, having played in the playoffs and wanting to be in that position. Definitely, there’s a lot to be learned.”Matthews got an up-close look at Crosby’s desire to win when the two went head to head in an NHL skills competition at the all-star game. Crosby even played mind games with Matthews to try to get the better of the rookie.Article Continued Below“He doesn’t like losing and he doesn’t want to take a backseat to anybody. He wants to be the best,” Matthews said. “And he’s been the best for however long he’s been in the league. That’s what separates those guys.”The qualities he sees in Crosby are qualities Matthews hopes others see in him.“If you want to be the best, those are the kinds of qualities you need,” Matthews said. “It’s the mindset you want to have to be successful individually but to help the team win as well. He’s been a pretty good example of that, his leadership qualities, and what he can do on the ice and off the ice as well, and how he is in that locker room.”