Leafs Auston Matthews on track for one of the best rookie seasons in NHL history

If he keeps this up Auston Matthews will finish with one of the best rookie seasons the NHL has ever seen.The Toronto Maple Leafs 19-year-old sensation scored twice, including the overtime winner, in Sunday’s Centennial Classic and now leads all first-year players with 20 goals and 32 points through 36 games.The No. 1 pick of the 2016 draft is currently on pace for 46 goals, a mark reached by only six rookies in modern NHL history — Alex Ovechkin the most recent in a mostly Hall-of-Fame group that includes Teemu Selanne (76), Joe Nieuwendyk (56), Mike Bossy (53), Wayne Gretzky (51) and Blair MacDonald, who was 26-years-old when he tallied 46 for Edmonton.Matthews accomplishing the feat might be more impressive.Everyone on that group, save Gretzky, was older than Matthews as a rookie. And Matthews is performing in an era when the goalies are much bigger and better and scoring is down substantially.Article Continued BelowWhen Selanne tallied 76 goals for the Winnipeg Jets, for example, teams were averaging 3.63 goals per-game with an average save percentage of .885. Today, the average is 2.73 goals per-game with an average save percentage of .914.Matthews isn’t making it rain on the power play as Ovechkin did with Washington, when power-play opportunities rose substantially amid rule changes following the 2004-05 lockout. The Russian winger scored 21 of his 52 goals with the man advantage, while adding 28 markers at even-strength.Ovechkin finished with over 450 minutes of power-play time. Matthews is currently on pace for just over 220 with clubs averaging almost three fewer power plays per game.

