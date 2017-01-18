Leafs beat Sabres but lose Rielly

It’s no secret why the Maple Leafs and Columbus Blue Jackets have been so successful this season.A quick glance at the NHL stats shows the teams atop the league in power-play production. The Leafs were at it again on Tuesday night, when James van Riemsdyk’s goal with the man advantage stood up as the winner in a come-from-behind 4-3 victory over the Buffalo Sabres at the Air Canada Centre.Toronto trailed 2-0, then stormed back with three in the second period en route to winning for the first time this season when they trailed by two or more goals.Van Riemsdyk — with one of those nifty, top-shelf flips he works on in practice and pre-game warmups — scored in the 13th minute of the third. The Leafs — who have 10 power-play goals on their last 19 chances — needed it when the Sabres’ William Carrier scored late before Buffalo pushed furiously for the equalizer with their goalie on the bench.Now, though, the Leafs have some adversity to deal with.Article Continued BelowOn the way to their eighth win in their last 10 outings, Toronto got a huge scare in the first period when top-pair defenceman Morgan Rielly left the game with a leg injury. The team leader in ice time absorbed a big hit from Carrier and hobbled to the bench in pain before heading to the dressing room. Buffalo scored its first of two first-period goals shortly after. Rielly returned to the ice after that first goal to test out his leg, and took one more shift before leaving for the night. “We’ll know more (Wednesday),” Leafs coach Mike Babcock said after the game.