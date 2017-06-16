Leafs closer than they have been to Cup in years: Cox

The reality is stark and clear. The Maple Leafs are closer to winning a Stanley Cup now than they’ve been since 1967.Munch on that over your morning croissant and coffee.The evidence is overwhelming, and the most compelling piece came earlier this week when the Pittsburgh Penguins, arguably with the least star-studded lineup of any Cup champion in history, walked away with the big trophy by defeating the Nashville Predators. It was the exclamation mark on how the salary cap system, implemented in 2005, has completely changed the competitive nature of the National Hockey League.You don’t have to be great any more. You don’t have to measure up to the 1978 Canadiens, or the 1981 New York Islanders, or the Oilers with Gretzky and Messier, or the Detroit Red Wings of 2002, a team littered with future Hall of Famers.Article Continued BelowYou just have to be good enough to win a two-month tournament over other teams similarly constrained by the cap.Winning the Cup, in that way, is a lot more doable than it used to be, and a lot more about the quality of a team’s organization and its management of the cap than about the number of stars it can put on the ice at one time. Even this week, we saw how the Tampa Bay Lightning, a team that got to the Cup final three years ago but didn’t win, had to sell off yet another very usable piece of their team by peddling winger Jonathan Drouin to the Montreal Canadiens for prospect Mikhail Sergachev and a draft pick.Drouin was added to a list of expensive player deletions that has included Brian Boyle, Ben Bishop and Val Filppula as general manager Steve Yzerman has sought to make room for future salary needs and deal with the Vegas expansion draft. Even teams that don’t win Cups are having to make these kinds of hard, unpleasant decisions, as something beyond parity — total evenness? — takes over the NHL.