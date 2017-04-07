Leafs crash vs. Lightning with post-season berth in reach

With the playoffs in reach — but an embarrassing collapse another possibility — the Maple Leafs admit the nerves are setting in.The Maple Leafs failed for the second game in a row to clinch the team’s first playoff berth since 2013, this time dropping a 4-1 decision to the Tampa Bay Lightning, one of their two pursuers for the final spot up for grabs in the Stanley Cup tournament.“It was tonight,” Leafs coach Mike Babcock said when asked whether nerves contributed to the loss, “but that’s why you go through these opportunities, so you can learn from them. This will be a good lesson for us.”There’s excitement in Toronto about the Maple Leafs, at a level not seen in the past two years during the club’s rebuild. That excitement has boiled over to the players, who can taste the playoffs.“The players would like to be in the playoffs, as much as the fans,” said Babcock. “I’d like to be in the playoffs, too.”Article Continued BelowBut it’s not easy. The Leafs ran into a desperate and hungry Lightning team. The Lightning and New York Islanders, 3-0 winners over Carolina, are both three points behind the Leafs with two games to go. Ottawa clinched a playoff berth with a 2-1 shootout win over Boston.“It’s the Stanley Cup playoffs. It’s not easy to get in,” said defenceman Connor Carrick. “We didn’t expect them to roll over, by any means. We don’t expect the next two clubs to come in here and give us easy points. You’ve got to earn it. There are only so many teams, and there’s a cutoff for a reason.”