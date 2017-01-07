Leafs deal with Devils and enter playoff picture: DiManno

NEWARK, N.J.—They scored on the power play. They scored on the penalty kill. They scored at even strength.They scored again with the man advantage, awarded off a pile-on pounding delivered by an ornery and doubtless embarrassed Devil against Zach Hyman, simultaneous with Leaf goal No. 3. So, 3-0 and a power play and Cory Schneider — who’d never in his career lost a game to Toronto in regulation — chased to the bench and backup Keith Kinkaid slung into the net, and 35 seconds later the Leafs made it 4-0.That was all within the opening 15 minutes and 15 seconds of Friday night’s encounter with New Jersey.Four goals on seven shots. Four Leaf goals in the first period for the first time since Oct. 16, 1998.Shutout bid by Freddie Andersen thwarted with 3:24 left in regulation time, on a power play marker by P-A Parenteau — ironically, Toronto’s top scorer last season. Nice to see you, too.Article Continued BelowScarcely a minute later, a 4-0 bump had been slashed in half, D-man Jon Merrill orchestrating his first of the year.All manic and scrambly it got, following two periods of the most arid, snore-inducing hockey you’re ever likely to see.Panicky for the Leafs, who’ve gone all squirrelly about third period Twilight Zones, although they hung on for a 4-2 victory — overtaking Boston for third place in the Atlantic Division, tied at 44 points but Toronto has three games in hand.

