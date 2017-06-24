Leafs draft Swedish defenceman Liljegren at No. 17

CHICAGO—Swedish defenceman Timothy Liljegren joined the young, promising Maple Leafs as the 17th selection of the 2017 NHL draft on Friday night.“It feels amazing. I’m so happy to be a part of Toronto,” said Liljegren, who says he models his game after Ottawa captain Erik Karlsson’s. “I’m an offensive defenceman. I like to skate with the puck and be on the offensive blue line, and shoot pucks and make points.”The six-foot-tall 18-year-old with a right-handed shot is said to be one of the better skaters in the draft with “high-end” potential, according to scouting reports. He had been projected to go much higher earlier in the season, but was sidelined by a bout of mono.“I got mono just as the season was about to begin,” said Liljegren. “I was away for two months, came back and struggled a bit. It was a tough season, but I look forward to next season.”Liljegren will be part of the Leafs development camp in July and joins a franchise that needs defencemen, right-handed shooters in particular.Article Continued BelowRead more:Leafs won’t overlook anything in draft, including the overlookedEven so, it’s doubtful Liljegren will make an impact this coming season.“An unbelievable skater,” said Mark Seidel, chief scout for the North American Central Scouting service. “He plays the game with pace, loves to join in the rush and has skills. He was a top-five consensus pick before this year, but had a tough year with mono and poor play in the first half.