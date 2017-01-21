Leafs expected better against Rangers: Feschuk

Say this about the Maple Leafs’ no-show against the Rangers on Thursday: It was a milestone of sorts.No, we’re not referring to Mike Babcock’s 56th loss as the club’s head coach — a result that moved him within one defeat of franchise icon Conn Smythe for 19th place on the team’s all-time list of losingest coaches.The milestone to which we refer was less about individual stats than team-wide state of mind. An argument can be made that Thursday’s game marked the first time in a long while that a Maple Leafs team arrived at the Air Canada Centre actually expecting to win against an opponent ahead of them in the standings. Such was the impressiveness of the Leafs’ recent roll in the lead-up to the contest that a victory, given the Rangers’ recent slide and the season-long struggle of New York goaltender Henrik Lundqvist, seemed probable.And yet, as Babcock pointed out after Friday’s practice, the Leafs ended up being “terrible,” outplayed from the opening moments in a game in which they never really discovered their form. That’s the thing about expectation: It can weigh heavy. And no one knows how they’ll react to it until they actually have to haul it around.“In the time I’ve been here, I don’t know how often we came to the rink where we thought we should win. And so, you’re not disappointed that often,” Babcock was saying after Friday’s practice. “But we didn’t compete hard (against the Rangers) and we weren’t prepared, and that’s my job . . . I was disappointed when we left the rink.”Article Continued BelowPerhaps because of how successful the Leafs have been of late — they’ve won nine of their past 12 — the letdown wasn’t punished with the kind of dimly-lit bag skate Babcock unleashed after a 7-0 home loss to the L.A. Kings back in November. Babcock seemed to be hoping his players — who’ve so far proven themselves to be ultra-fast learners — will have the sense to make sure the stinker doesn’t morph into a lingering stench.“That’s one. It’s got to be done,” Babcock said, speaking of what he hoped was a limited run of poor performance. “I say this all the time. My mom had that note on her fridge. ‘Let your ups be longer than your downs.’ Same thing here. Drop the game. Let’s get going.”Maybe it’ll turn out to be that easy for the fun-again Maple Leafs, even if Babcock acknowledged that No. 1 defenceman Morgan Rielly, who missed Thursday’s game with what’s thought to be a right leg injury, would also be out for Saturday’s home game against the Ottawa Senators.