Leafs fall to Rangers at ACC

Zach Hyman gave a fist pump, then body-slammed the glass after he scored one of the nicest short-handed goals you’ll see.For Hyman and the Leafs, though, there was little else worth celebrating on Thursday night against the New York Rangers, who — with a short-handed marker of their own from ex-Leaf Michael Grabner — won 5-2 at the Air Canada Centre and brought the Leafs back to earth after about a month of solid play.After eight wins in their previous 10 games, the Leafs were uncharacteristically sloppy, especially in their own zone. It was easy to pin part of the struggle on the loss of top defenceman Morgan Rielly to injury this week, but Hyman and the Leafs said that was no excuse for a poor team effort overall.“Freddie (Andersen) kept us in the game,” Hyman said after the Leafs were outshot 41-25. “We’ve gotta be better on the forecheck. We have to get pucks back and we have to better on the cycle.”Article Continued BelowHyman lifted fans out of their seats for a few moments, at least, with his nifty effort at 16:02 of the second period. The rookie has already earned a reputation for tenacity, relentless puck pursuit and hockey smarts.After carrying the puck into the Rangers zone, he left it along the end boards to the right of Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist. Defenceman Adam Clendening took possession, but made a huge mistake in front of his own net. The Ranger hung onto the puck a shade too long and Hyman stripped him of it before drawing Lundqvist to the ice, then roofing a wrist shot for his sixth goal of the season.That nose for the puck has proved to be a ticket to a full-time job on a line with Auston Matthews and Connor Brown, and earns daily praise from the coaching staff.