Leafs forward Mitch Marner passes first, passes Matthews second

On most subjects, Mitch Marner and Auston Matthews would be joking with each other, trying to keep things light in their first NHL season. But when it comes to the rookie scoring race, where the friends and teammates are one-two in the league, well, that’s a subject they don’t want to broach. Marner and Matthews mirror other NHLers in prescribing to a team-first approach rather than focus on individual goals.“No, we haven’t even joked about it,” Marner said Tuesday as the Leafs left practice for a pair of road games — in Detroit on Wednesday, and Philadelphia Thursday — before the all-star break. “We try to stay off hockey talk a lot and just have fun off the ice.”Marner, with a goal and an assist in Monday’s win over Calgary, took over the rookie scoring lead from Matthews. He has 39 points, Matthews has 38, and Winnipeg star Patrik Laine, expected back soon from a concussion, has 37. One of Marner’s top skills might, at times, be one of his flaws. He loves to pass, and admits his pass-first mentality is something he’s working on.Article Continued Below“That’s one of my bigger problems,” Marner said. “I feel like I need to make one more pass . . . it’s something that’s always been around me. So it takes time, but it will come.”Passing, of course, hasn’t harmed Marner’s development curve. He leads all NHL rookies with 28 assists, seven more than teammate William Nylander and former junior linemate Matthew Tkachuk, who are tied for second. But the Leafs are stressing that he work more shots into his approach. Matthews, for instance, leads all rookies with 157 shots. Marner has 113.Marner is also aware of the defensive challenges of the NHL.