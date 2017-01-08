Leafs go down fighting against rival Habs: DiManno

Not the winning goal, not the tying goal, not even a particularly pretty goal worthy of memory album framing.But this one, scored against the Maple Leafs, said something about a team still learning how to play against the NHL big boys.The Montreal Canadiens are big boys. Perhaps none casts a longer bullying shadow across Toronto hockey as the Leafs continue to come a cropper against their century-old rivals, this time dispatched 5-3 at home. And BOOM goes a stretch of seven games (and 10 out of the previous 11) where they’d earned at least a point, a zippy clip that lifted Toronto into solid playoff traction.Anyway, early, ridiculously early — maybe 15 seconds into the first period of Saturday’s confrontation at the Air Canada Centre. At the top of the faceoff circle, close to the boards, Alexander Radulov knocks Nazem Kadri flat on his keester. Really, just lines him up with his own massive haunches and dumps the Leaf forward arse-over-teakettle. Embarrassing, even more so as Radulov proceeds to take the puck behind Toronto’s net, essentially unharassed, spots Max Pacioretty streaking through the slot and before many of the fans had even made it into their seats — certainly not the platinum toffs — the Habs were up 1-0, a mere 20 ticks gone on the clock.But here’s the thing: Kadri, once he got back up, wasn’t going to take this indignity lying down.Article Continued BelowFor the rest of that opening frame, when they were on the ice together, whenever the opportunity arose — sometimes when he made the opportunity arise — Kadri tracked Radulov around the rink, chirping and harassing and somewhat menacing, though not enough to draw a penalty rebuke.He was sore. Sorer, doubtless, when Montreal made it a quick 2-0, Artturi Lehkonen beating Freddie Andersen under the arm — twice in the first period Montreal shooters found that specific vulnerability with the Leaf goalie.Between those two Canadiens goals, on a bite-me shift, Kadri jawed, jabbed and jostled with Radulov, cross-checking (unpunished) his target and at one point all but escorting him, yammer-yammer provocatively, to the Montreal bench on a line change.

