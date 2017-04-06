Leafs have a point or two to make this week

The Maple Leafs are in with a win. Or, in a matter fitting with the NHL’s complicated standings, they can also clinch a playoff spot Thursday if they lose to Tampa Bay in a shootout, combined with a loss of any variety by the New York Islanders, or even a New York win in shootout. The Leafs had Wednesday off to rest for the Air Canada Centre’s biggest regular-season hockey game since . . . Tuesday.And while the city is braced to celebrate this ahead-of-schedule rebuild, led by a very likeable bunch of youngsters, the players are focussed on the task at hand.“Do or die,” Leafs winger Mitch Marner said. “We need to make sure we’re coming in ready to play for these next three games no matter what the standings say, or whether we’re in or not.”Article Continued BelowWith three games left each, the Maple Leafs, Senators, Islanders and Lightning are battling for the final two playoff spots. Ottawa and Toronto hold, and the race could be over Thursday night.The tiebreakers are like this: (1) the team with the most wins in regulation or overtime; (2) the head-to-head season series (minus the first home game of the team with the extra home game if there was an odd number of games); and (3) the goals-for, goals-against differential.Boston, though officially in third place in the Atlantic behind Ottawa, has already clinched a playoff spot because it has more regulation or overtime wins than either Tampa or the Islanders can muster in the games remaining.