Leafs legend Clark knows the score on Matthews: DiManno

TAMPA, FLA.—The puck is dropped on a faceoff that really can’t be credited to anyone in the sense of winning it.But award that tie-up tangle to Auston Matthews off the draw, on a puck squirting haphazardly and half-heartedly around the offensive zone. One way or the other, perhaps even predictably — because that’s how the rubber is rollin’ for this kid — it ends up on Matthews’ stick, even as he’s got his back to the Lightning net. Pounce. Pivot.In the flicker of an eyelash, on instinct more than target assuredness, a swish of the wrist and the puck is behind Andrei Vasilevskiy, starting in net in the injury absence of Ben Bishop.A team-leading goal No. 18 for the gobsmacking rookie and just about every night now, win or lose, it seems that Toronto — the city, hockey-worshiping — is dropping jaw in awe, a-drool even, whether over Matthews or his teenage ’mate Mitch Marner, or any of the other half-dozen scrubeenies in the lineup, including backup netminder Antoine Bibeau, who got his second NHL assignment between the pipes Thursday night against Tampa Bay. And nailed his first W when Nazem Kadri snapped one in on the power play at 3:37 of OT — 3-2 final.Set up by . . . Matthews.Article Continued BelowKid started it, kid helped to end it, sending the Leafs home with a 4-0 record on a road trip bracketed around the Christmas break, best they’ve ever managed under the Mike Babcock regime.“It was just one of those 50-50 kind of things,’’ the 19-year-old shrugged afterwards, referring to his own goal. “(Zach) Hyman did a really good job jumping into the play, the puck kind of squirted out and I was able to shoot it. It was a little bit of a screen there with their other D-man and Hyman, so I was able to squeeze one in.”Assessing the winner: “Four-on-three, really got into a good spot for me. I was able to feed (William Nylander) a pass through that seam, kind of got those two (Bolts) chasing, then Naz got open in front, Willy fed him a really nice pass, Naz pounced on the rebound and put it in the back of the net.

