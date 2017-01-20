Leafs look to next man up without Rielly: Feschuk

It’s one of the harshest realities in pro sports: One man’s misfortune is another’s good news. And so it was at the Air Canada on Thursday. While Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly rehabbing a lower-body injury suffered in Tuesday’s win over Buffalo, the rest of his teammates prepared for a game against the New York Rangers without him. As much as the Leafs would surely miss Rielly’s contributions — as the club’s best defenceman, he’s been a linchpin both at even strength and on special teams all season — most of his teammates surely wouldn’t be complaining about getting a resultant piece of the approximately 22 minutes of ice time Rielly plays on a typical night.“It’s a growth opportunity. It’s a time when guys can maybe stand a little taller, maybe play a couple more minutes, and get a little bit of experience under their belts they wouldn’t have otherwise,” said Connor Carrick, the third-pairing defenceman. “And that’s invaluable. Because your window to gain that is only as long as the injury.”Said Nikita Zaitsev, Rielly’s usual partner and expected to team with Jake Gardiner while Rielly is out: “I think it’s better for every player to play more minutes. You’re always in the game. You feel the game. It’s easier to play, I think, when you play more minutes.”That’s probably true for many players. But it clearly isn’t always the case. Recent Leafland history offers more than one cautionary tale about the mayhem that can ensue when players are handed more ice — and, more to the point, more difficult matchups — than they can reasonably handle. Dion Phaneuf’s miscasting as a No. 1 defenceman comes to mind. He only became tradeable last season, in his final days as a Leaf, when head coach Mike Babcock pared down Phaneuf’s minutes to second-pairing levels and the Ottawa Senators liked what they saw enough to make the swap.Article Continued BelowBut this was a different story, in all likelihood. Rielly isn’t expected to be out long. On Wednesday, when he met with the media, he was smiling and walking without any visible discomfort.And in the short term, the feeling in the dressing room was that Rielly’s absence could be milked for its positive side effects.“Maybe every guy pitches in another per cent. That adds up, right?” goaltender Freddie Andersen said. “We don’t want (Rielly) to be out very long. Obviously he’s a great guy, great player. But maybe some guys can up their game even more. Now they don’t look to someone else to do their job. . . . That concentration can lead to playing even better.”