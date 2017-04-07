Leafs make us wait, but the futures worth waiting for: Arthur

Well, it’s not like you weren’t used to waiting. The Maple Leafs have made the playoffs once since 2004, and the last time they made it every Leaf looked like he had been gutted and hung on a line to dry, when it was over. Fast-forward a few hopeless years, and Toronto needed two points to reach the playoffs, just two, and then they ran into a Tampa Bay Lightning team that was desperate enough to stay alive. The Leafs could have made the playoffs. The Leafs lost 4-1. The Leafs will have to wait.“I think there’s a certain compete level this time of the year that gets ratcheted up,” defenceman Matt Hunwick said. “And Tampa’s obviously a very desperate team . . . we’ll need to elevate our play, and come playoff time, if we do make it, I think everyone will find out just how competitive and driven you have to be.”“You go over and over the foundation so you know how to play in the big moments,” said head coach Mike Babcock, who added he hadn’t seen this team get tight, until this game. “We can’t let the energy and excitement of the moment get in the way of who we are.”So, a collapse remains on the table, though neither Pittsburgh nor Columbus will have anything to play for this weekend, and all the Leafs need is two points. Tampa needs every single point, though, and Thursday night the Lightning played desperate hockey. Nikita Kucherov and Brayden Point were nails, and since the Buffalo filleting on Monday, Washington and Tampa Bay have both made this Leafs team look ineffective. The Lightning worked their way to a pile of high-danger chances. The Leafs couldn’t match them. Not ideal.So, wait. This city already waited through decades of false hope, of embarrassment, of falling flat on its face. This team was rebuilt in a flash, relatively. Now Ottawa is in, Boston is close, the Islanders and Tampa are chasing, and Toronto needs two points. It’s not over.Article Continued BelowYou can comfort yourself, of course. This Leafs team feels different, and should be different. There is lots here. Mitch Marner and William Nylander and Auston Matthews are young kings. Matthews led the league in even-strength goals going into Thursday night, with 31. Only six players have ever scored more than 30 at even strength in their teenage rookie seasons, by the way: Wendel Clark, 1985-86, 30; Eric Lindros, 1992-93, 32; Mario Lemieux, 1984-85; 32. Dale Hawerchuk, 1981-82, 33; and Wayne Gretzky, 1979-80, 37. Three generational talents, a hall-of-famer, and a Leafs Jesus. Which will be a cheerful thing to think about over the summer if they can’t beat a Pittsburgh team or a Columbus team that are locked into their first-round matchups. Ideally, they need to beat them both. No excuses. It’s still all right here.“You just have to think about what you can do,” defenceman Morgan Rielly said. “If you start thinking about two games ahead, or a game ahead, your brain kinds of wanders to what could be. I think you just focus on what you can do to help the team win, whether that’s a shift-to-shift basis, or game to game, or night to night . . .