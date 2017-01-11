Leafs Matthews ready for the second act: Feschuk

Wendel Clark has been asked a lot about his rookie season as a Maple Leaf lately. He’s 50 years old now and his first year in Toronto lies 30 years in the rear view, another era altogether. But given the arrival of Toronto’s rookies of the moment — the likes of Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner and William Nylander — Clark’s name has been coming up a lot. It came up again Tuesday, when Matthews was named as Toronto’s lone representative at the NHL all-star game — which, to get particular, could turn into a couple of all-star games should Matthews and his Atlantic Division teammates advance through the semifinal match and reach the final, both of which, for the second straight year, will be played in a 3-on-3 format with two 10-minute halves. Win or lose, Matthews, 19, will be youngest Maple Leafs all-star since a rookie named Clark was Toronto’s lone contribution to the old Campbell Conference team at the 1986 event. Win or lose, as a California-born, Arizona-raised sensation who has emerged as not simply the best rookie in the league but as one of the best players in the sport, Matthews figures to be the darling of the all-star weekend in downtown Los Angeles, which begins with the Jan. 28 skills competition and wraps up with the Jan. 29 game(s). As of Tuesday afternoon, when Matthews took some time out of the Maple Leafs’ five-day bye week to speak on a conference call from Florida, the all-star — Toronto’s leading goal scorer and points getter so far — was third in the league in goals per game, behind only Sidney Crosby and Jeff Carter. Though he has mostly played alongside fellow rookies, he was also 17th in the league in points per game. Oh, and he also ranked, in a toss-up with goaltender Frederik Andersen, as the biggest reason why the Leafs, who finished dead last a season ago, came into Tuesday with a 71-per-cent chance of making the playoffs, according to the web site SportsClubStats.com.Article Continued BelowHas Matthews been surprised by all his early success?“Honestly, not really,” Matthews said. “I know what I’m capable of.”Save for that brief glimpse into an uber-confident competitive psyche that has so far proven bullet-proof — most impressively during a 13-game goal-less streak in October and November in which Matthews never failed to be matter of fact about the inevitability of an impending scoring spree —Matthews was his usual humble self Tuesday. He called his all-star nod “a huge honour.” He tossed around compliments to his teammates, especially his myriad fellow Leafs rookies. He called linemate Zach Hyman “one of the hardest-working guys on the team.” And even though he’s lately been flanked on the other wing by Connor Brown, he also mentioned the positive impact on his season made by both Brown and sometimes-winger William Nylander.

