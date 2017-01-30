Leafs Matthews soaks up fun . . . now back to work

LOS ANGELES—It’s back to reality for Auston Matthews: the grind of his first NHL season and the Maple Leafs in the playoff hunt.“It was a nice weekend, great experience. Got some rest, then it’s back to work,” said Matthews. “We’re in that bubble position for a playoff spot, so we just want to continue to move forward with our young group and continue to get better.”While the Leafs — a point behind third-place Boston in the Atlantic Division — will practise in Toronto on Monday afternoon, Matthews will rejoin the team in Dallas in time for Tuesday’s game against the Stars. And he’ll do so with memories of quite a weekend in Hockeywood, as the sign outside the Staples Center called it.“The whole weekend was something that was special,” Matthews said Sunday as the NHL’s all-star festivities drew to a close. “Seeing the NHL’s 100 greatest players, getting to meet all those guys, all the history, it’s been something . . . an unbelievable experience.”Matthews was also schooled somewhat by Sidney Crosby. First he was beaten twice by the Penguins captain in Saturday’s skills competition, then skated against him in Sunday’s three-on-three tournament. It was Crosby vs. Matthews for the opening faceoff — won easily by Sid.Article Continued Below“He was cheating hard and took the puck and started skating down the ice. I was looking at (winger Brad) Marchand after the shift and said: These guys are going. We’ve got to pick it up.”Matthews scored once for the Atlantic Division while Crosby (of course) went one better with a goal and an assist in the Metropolitan Division’s 10-6 victory to reach the final against Connor McDavid and the Pacific side — where Crosby’s Metro crew took the $1-million prize with a razor-thin 4-3 victory.“You don’t really think about (the prize money),” said Crosby. “Then everybody is talking about it when you get to the final. But there’s enough motivation, incentive to win. When you get out there, your competitive nature kicks in.”