Leafs must pass physical to hit next level: Cox

It has been a week of bruising lessons for the Maple Leaf organization.First, put all the speed and youth and pretty passing aside for a moment, and understand there’s a whole other level of grit, nastiness and aggressiveness that’s going to have to be added before this team becomes a true winner, whether it’s next week in the Stanley Cup playoffs or next season. It may come from within or from without, quickly or slowly, but it’s going to have to be found.They’re going to have to become a much tougher team. Not as in fighting, which is (thankfully) all but extinct, but as in being the hammer more often than the nail.Second, as the final results of the 2016-17 regular season come in, it has once again become crystal clear that being a young, up-and-coming hockey club one season doesn’t necessarily mean that will continue into the following season and beyond. Young teams that make a splash one season often regress the next.So after a surprising season of lollipops and unicorns, the hard part really starts now for the Leafs.Article Continued BelowLosses to Washington and Tampa Bay this week, two teams that have been building for years and have playoff-hardened athletes, usefully illustrated the next level of competitiveness required. You could partially excuse the lopsided loss to the Capitals on Tuesday as it was the fourth game in six nights, and Washington’s just a better, deeper team. Still, there was an undeniable edge to the Caps’ game that wasn’t there in Toronto’s game.The nature of that contest probably gave the Lightning reason to believe that playing the Leafs hard rather than with caution could be a profitable approach, and it was. The Leaf power play struggled, going 1-for-7 in the two games, which only encourages opponents to come at them more aggressively. NHL officiating, it’s worth noting, has been sketchy all season, and particularly of late. Sidney Crosby mashed Marc Methot’s finger with his stick and wasn’t penalized, let alone suspended. Mark Giordano took out Cam Fowler’s knee with similar results.