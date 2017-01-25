Leafs notebook: Babcock, Matthews go back to the beginning

DETROIT—The first time Mike Babcock met Auston Matthews was in the coach’s room at the Joe Louis Arena when Babcock was coach of the Red Wings.“I never ever dreamed when I was coach of the Red Wings that I would be coaching him, drafting him and having him in our organization,” Babcock said. “He’s a great kid, and getting better every day.”Matthews was part of the U.S. national development program in nearby Ann Arbor, Mich., and visited with his teammates and coach Donnie Granato, the brother of Tony Granato, who then worked under Babcock.“He told me you’re a good player, but you can’t let your talent make up for your work ethic. It’s something I’ve always remembered,” said Matthews. “He’s an intense guy whether he’s talking to you about hockey or anything else. That’s the vibe I got from him.”REMEMBERING THE JOE: The Maple Leafs have one more visit to the Joe Louis Arena before it closes. Winger Matt Martin, a Windsor native, is going to miss the rink, which opened in December, 1979. Article Continued Below“It’s been around a long time,” Martin said. When buildings like this are full and in a playoff atmosphere, there’s no better place. So loud. And the fans are right on top of you. You get that vibe. Especially when they play “Don’t Stop Believing.” Always used to give me the chills. It will be missed. The old buildings, I know they don’t have the amenities people want, but they’ll be missed when they’re gone.” The Wings are building a new rink, Little Caesars Arena, close to the stadium district where the NFL Lions and MLB Tigers play.POLAK AT 600: As Roman Polak approached his 600th NHL game — Wednesday in Detroit — the rough-and-tumble defenceman said his body feels exactly like the body of a player who has been around a long time. “I feel pretty old on this team,” Polak said. “But if you asked me at 17 or 18 that I’d be here for 600 games, I wouldn’t have believed you. It’s a good feeling.”

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx