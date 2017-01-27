Leafs notebook: Kadri still a work in progress

Nazem Kadri went into Thursday with 13 points (seven goals, six assists) over his last 10 games for the Maple Leafs. And as much of a renaissance as he is having under coach Mike Babcock, there’s no sitting on his laurels.“He has a lot of work to do,” Babcock said. “He’s like these kids, he’s a work in progress. He’s got to contain and get better defensively. “He’s had success this year on the power play. He’s gritty around the net. He’s a gritty guy. He comes to compete. He can have a big summer this summer like he did last summer to improve himself physically. He has a chance to be a real good player.”Kadri was tied for second in the league with 10 power-play goals.Roman Polak said the Leafs remarkable road success — 9-0-2 in 11 games before facing the Flyers on Thursday — is built on the team’s commitment to following the plan for each game. “We’re doing a great job — the forwards are skating a lot and it just wears out the other team,” Polak said. “That’s what we do, we’re just skating a lot.”Article Continued BelowThe Maple Leafs success of late is in stark contrast to the team blowing third-period leads, which was the norm early in the season. “We’ve been able to score goals in the first period but oftentimes gave up those leads,” Kadri said. “If a team pushed back, getting one or two, we seemed to tighten up and eventually lose the game. Now we definitely show some composure and understand how to win those type of games.”STEADY FREDDY: Goalie Frederik Andersen got a well-deserved rest Thursday, with Curtis McIhenny getting the start in Philadelphia after Andersen posted back-to-back shutouts. “If something happens, he’s always there. Steady,” Polak said of Andersen. “He’s big in the net. He gives you confidence.”