Leafs notebook: The return of Morgan Rielly is on hold

DALLAS—Morgan Rielly had hoped to return to the Maple Leafs lineup on Tuesday night against the Dallas Stars, but pulled the plug after the morning skate.“Coming back after one practice might have been a stretch anyway,” said Rielly. “I would have liked to have done that. But you can tell when things aren’t quite right“Things react differently. It’s just a matter of managing it, and using the training staff, and coming to a decision that’s going to be the best for you and the team. It’s up to me to work hard and to get back. It can be a test of patience. But the important thing is to get healthy. When that time comes, you’ll know.”The Leafs resumed their road trip, interrupted by the all-star break, in Dallas on Tuesday, and carry on to St. Louis, Boston and Brooklyn, N.Y., with Rielly in tow, working out with the team.“We have a lot of games coming up the next two months. You want to be healthy for the whole thing, not be in and out (of the lineup),” Rielly said. “But you can tell when things aren’t quite right. I’m glad to be on the road, glad to be with the team, moving in the right direction.”Article Continued BelowHeading into Tuesday’s game, the Leafs were 2-2-1 since Rielly was sidelined Jan. 17 with an undisclosed lower-body injury.DISAPPOINTED IN DONALD: Nazem Kadri, a Muslim, says he’s disappointed with new American immigration laws that target people entering the United States from seven largely Muslim countries.“It’s unfortunate,” Kadri said. “I’m proud to be a Canadian and obviously it doesn’t affect me a whole lot . . . I really feel bad for those people and their families not being able to come back to America and being able to do what they want to do.”