Leafs-Sabres rivalry cranks up heat

It would drive fans of the Sabres crazy if the Maple Leafs made the playoffs this year and Buffalo didn’t.“That’s not something Buffalo fans want to see at all,” said former Leaf and Sabre Brad May, now a Buffalo broadcast analyst. “That would happen any year. There’s a David vs. Goliath feel. Buffalo has a chip on its shoulder and doesn’t like . . . when Toronto succeeds.”Given the Buffalo-Toronto rivalry — and the Sabres have a winning record all-time versus the Leafs, perhaps because of that chip — the playoff possibilities this year are intriguing.Halfway through the season, the Leafs are tracking towards a post-season spot — their first since 2013. The Sabres are tracking to miss. They haven’t made it since 2011.So, if the Leafs get to the playoffs first, Buffalo won’t be talking proud, given the Sabres tanked first and should be a year ahead.Article Continued Below“Obviously Toronto’s got more points in the standings, but that’s not indicative of where these players can be or will be,” said May. “Buffalo’s got some great youth. But you turn the TV on daily, and you hear the stories about (Mitch) Marner, (William) Nylander and of course, Auston Matthews.”The similarities between the rebuilds are staggering. Both franchises got new owners in 2011: Terry Pegula bought the Sabres, while Bell Media and Rogers took over MLSE. The new owners waited until 2014 to establish new front offices. Tim Murray signed on as Sabres GM and gutted the team immediately. Brendan Shanahan took over as Leafs president the same year, but held off on reconstruction.