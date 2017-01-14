Leafs stay hot after break at MSG

NEW YORK—Leafs winger William Nylander was 9 years old back in 2006 when New York Rangers legendary goalie Henrik Lundqvist paid a visit to his home and played ball hockey with him.Nylander — whose dad Michael played two seasons with the Rangers — doesn’t remember much about that fun time, other than the fact that he played in goal, and it was Lundqvist who fired balls at him. On Friday night, the young Leafs ripped a wrist shot past his one-time ball hockey buddy, helping the Leafs win 4-2 at Madison Square Garden.“I was playing goalie and he was shooting on me . . . I didn’t realize how big he was in hockey. Later on, as I grew up, I learned and then it was ‘King Henrik,’ ” Nylander said prior to the game.James van Riemsdyk, Connor Brown and Connor Carrick also scored for a Leafs team that came out of a five-day break looking like they hadn’t missed a beat, after a pre-break stretch where they went 6-1-1.Article Continued BelowMitch Marner picked up a pair of assists and now leads the Leafs — and all NHL rookies — with 24 helpers.They also improved to 6-0-1 in their last seven road games and continue to improve their playoff chances in the Atlantic Division. The two points here lifted them to within two of the Senators for third in the division, with the Leafs turning around and heading for a Saturday night tilt in Ottawa that now has even greater implications.The Leafs had to be satisfied after playing a solid road game — with crisp, sharp goaltending from Freddie Andersen — to stop a Rangers team that is tied for the most wins in the NHL (28) and leads the league in goals (148).

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx