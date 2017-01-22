Leafs still missing the point with shootouts: Feschuk

Sometimes big things change hockey games. A better collection of talent, a hot six-foot-four goaltender. And sometimes it’s the little things. So consider the sequence that led to the Leafs’ first goal in Saturday night’s 3-2 shootout loss to the Ottawa Senators. Leafs rookie winger Zach Hyman sped through the neutral zone and took a heady pass from rookie centreman Auston Matthews. Dion Phaneuf, the Senators defenceman, was back defending. And in a blur that Phaneuf couldn’t process quickly enough, Hyman was a long step past him, the ex-Leaf captain simply unable to keep the pace. If it was a symbolic blow-by — Toronto’s fun-again youth movement zooming past a remnant of harder times now happily in the rear view — it was also a key moment in the game. Leaf fans, along with pinching themselves at the still occasionally hard-to-believe truth that Phaneuf and his $7 million cap hit are no longer on Toronto’s books, were soon enough celebrating. Phaneuf took a desperate slashing penalty on Hyman. The Leafs scored a power-play goal by Tyler Bozak that tied the game 1-1. And as Phaneuf exited the penalty box with the score, the faithful filled the building with a chant of mock appreciation: “Diii-on! Diii-on!”Article Continued BelowSadly for the home crowd, the celebratory feeling couldn’t be carried into the post-game corridors. On a night the Maple Leafs carried a 2-1 lead into the final minutes of the third period, they did what they’ve become somewhat famous for doing: they watched the lead evaporate en route to a trip to the NHL’s oft-maligned skills competition. And while Toronto got the benefit of a bit of Mitch Marner brilliance in the penalty shot-fest — Marner’s slow-it-down-and-pull-it-back puck trick unfurled so patiently that the officials had to review the video to see if it was even legal — the home team didn’t get the victory. Ottawa’s Tom Pyatt beat Frederik Andersen for the shootout winner. Still, Toronto’s second straight start without No. 1 defenceman Morgan Rielly amounted to a more impressive effort than its first. And if Leafs coach Mike Babcock spent considerable energy publicly admonishing his team for its failure to adequately compete in a 5-2 loss to the Rangers on Thursday, he didn’t need to repeat the message on Saturday. After a sub-par first period in which the Leafs were outshot 13-7, the Leafs outshot the Senators for the remainder, 26-14. Before the game Babcock had spoken of the kind of hockey the Leafs will have to play as they the NHL tightens and the playoff races intensify.“The rush goes away as the league goes on. As you get into the playoffs, there’s less and less rush and there’s more cycle,” Babcock said.