Leafs strike out in pre-draft trade talks

CHICAGO—As Maple Leafs general manager Lou Lamoriello looks to build on last season’s success starting with Friday night’s NHL draft, he admits he tried to make a deal with the Vegas Golden Knights prior to Wednesday’s expansion draft.“All 30 teams did something, or tried to do something,” said Lamoriello. “If not, you wouldn’t be doing your job.”The Knights took top prospect Brendan Leipsic off Toronto’s roster amid speculation Lamoriello was trying to find a way to trade Joffrey Lupul and his $5.25-million cap hit to the expansion team as a means to alleviate the Leafs’ salary-cap crunch.Lupul was the only player eligible for the expansion draft who missed all of last season because of injury, a decision approved by the league. Even with the NHL essentially saying Lupul was healthy enough for selection, though, Lupul would not appear to be in the Leafs’ plans.“Joffrey had his exit physical and did not pass his exit physical,” said Lamoriello. “He will continue to do rehab. That list had nothing to do with anybody who was on long-term injuries. The league made the decision.”Article Continued BelowBarring a trade, the Leafs will pick 17th on Friday night at the United Center and will get a player a year or two away from joining the roster.“Drafts are all the same. You still try to get the best player available,” said Lamoriello. “There are good players available. It’s our job to get the right ones.”More pertinent are holes that need addressing, starting with defence. The Leafs had been linked to trade talk involving Sami Vatanen of the Anaheim Ducks and Colin Miller, plucked off the Bruins roster by the Golden Knights. There’s also the possibility that unrestricted free-agent Matt Hunwick will return.