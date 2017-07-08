Leafs top pick Timothy Liljegren makes the first cut

Timothy Liljegren has more Twitter followers and shorter hair, but other than that, his life has not changed that much since being chosen in the first round two weeks ago by the Maple Leafs in the NHL draft.“I cut my hair Tuesday,” said Liljegren, smiling “New haircut. Feels good.”The short hair is a team policy, per GM Lou Lamoriello. The Twitter following is a side effect of being one of the top prospects in the Leafs organization.But really what matters is hockey, and Liljegren found himself on the ice Friday wearing Maple Leaf colours for the first time, part of the team’s 57-player development camp that runs until Wednesday.“I’m just trying to learn as much as possible from the coaches,” Liljegren said, “both off the ice, and on the ice.” Article Continued BelowThings started Thursday with medicals, a team dinner and an introduction to what it means to be a Leaf. “It’s so professional, more professional than I’m used to. Everyone is so nice.”Liljegren is a smooth-skating defenceman with elite puck-moving ability, but he’s aware of what he has to work on.“My defensive play, my defensive ability, to be better on that part,” he said. “I’m going to do my best this year.